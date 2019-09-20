Wildcats looking for second win against Southwestern

On the road for the third straight week Louisiana College faces American Southwest Conference foe Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, Saturday.

LC is 1-1 (1-0 ASC) after defeating Belhaven 20-14 last weekend in Jackson, MS. Southwestern is 1-0 on the year, with a 47-7 win at Sewanee Sept. 7.

“Last week was a team win,” said third-year head coach Justin Charles. “We supported each other throughout the game. If one part of the game was struggling, another part picked it up.”



The Wildcats offense heads into Saturday’s contest averaging 355 total yards per game, with 292.5 of that coming through the air, and 62.5 on the ground.



Starting quarterback sophomore Landon Lalonde averages 245.5 passing yards per game, completing 53.5 percent of his passes. His top target thus far has been So. Micah Dunn, catching 18 balls for 252 total yards, that’s 14 yards per reception.

Lalonde’s other favorite targets have been Jr. Zion Williams (11, 90, 8.2) and Fr. Jarred Simpson (19, 190, 21.2). Simpson also has scored 4 of the Wildcats’ 5 receiving TDs so far, with 3 of those coming last week at Belhaven.



Aaron Woods leads the ground game for the Wildcats, averaging 4.5 yards per carry on 21 attempts with 95 total net yards.

In SU’s game last week, the Pirates dominated on the ground, using their option attack to rack up 331 yards on 65 attempts. In the air, SU was 9-14 for 189 yards.



“They are a disciplined team,” Charles said earlier this week. “They are physical and they block very well on the ends. We are going to have to play sound, assignment football. Each player has to make sure to do his job.”



This is the third meeting between the schools, with each winning on the road in the previous 2.



Saturday’s game can be heard live on 104.3 FM The Bridge.