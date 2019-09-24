Wildcats look past weekend loss, prepares for home opener

The LC Wildcats are putting this past weekend’s loss behind them and looking ahead for their home opener against ASC rival, Hardin-Simmons.

Starting quarterback, Landon Lalonde, got a little hurt during the Southwestern game calling backup, Sal Palermo to step in. Palermo threw for 14 of 26 for 193 yards.

Other notable players were the offensive duo, Micah Dunn and Zion Williams, combining for 10 receptions and linebacker, Jacob Joffrion, leading the defense with seven solo tackles.

Head Coach, Justin Charles, says it was mental preparations that played a role.

“Well, this weekend we got outplayed, out prepared and out coached.”

Looking ahead, the Wildcats are focused on hopefully becoming 2-2 in ASC play.

They haven’t won the past handful of match-ups against the Cowboys (3-0) but they’re hoping for a turnaround.

Charles says that the Cowboys will be the most physical team that they will have to play thus far.

“We’re going to have to come in physical. We’re going to have to come in disciplined, because they do some things that aren’t normal to what we’ve seen all year but there are things we prepare for every single day…”

Kick off will be at 12:00 pm in Wildcat Stadium.