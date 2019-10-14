Wildcats fall on the road to Texas Lutheran

SEGUIN, TX – Louisiana College scored 21 points, but couldn’t overcome five turnovers in a 59-21 American Southwest Conference loss to Texas Lutheran here Saturday.

LC’s first drive looked promising, when freshman quarterback Sal Palermo drove the Wildcats down into the red zone. His pass into the end zone was fought over and intercepted. TLU marched right down the field and scored, and the game got out of hand quickly.

TLU led 49-7 at the half, and LC outscored the Bulldogs 14-10 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Palermo gave LC its second 300-yard passing game of the season, going 14-25 for 303 yards and 2 scores, with 2 picks. The signal caller also netted 16 yards rushing with a 14-yard scamper into the endzone with 12:49 left in the game. Landon Lalonde, the season’s starter at QB, who has been out with an injury, went 2-5 for 34 yards and an interception, during a short stint in the game.

Freshman Jarred Simpson had 6 catches on the night for 148 yards and a score. Junior Zion Williams had 4 receptions for 85 yards and the Wildcats’ other receiving TDs. Sophomore Micah Dunn added 4 catches for 84 yards.

The Wildcats could only muster a net 24 yards on the ground, gaining 64, but losing 40. Sophomore Markaylin Milburn had 16 yards rushing for LC. While TLU only had 182 yards passing, the Bulldogs racked up 373 net yards on the ground.

Defensively, LC was once again led by Jr. linebacker Julius Johnson. Johnson totaled 13 tackles, with the Wildcats’ only sack and 3.5 tackles for loss. D’Quincy Jones also had double-digit stops, with 10 and a forced fumble.

The loss dropped LC to 2-4 on the season with a 2-3 ASC record. TLU improved to 4-1 and 4-0.