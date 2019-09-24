Wildcats fall on the road to Southwestern Pirates

GEORGETOWN, TX – A 28-yard Wade Simmons field goal was all the scoring Louisiana College could muster Saturday in a 50-3 American Southwest Conference loss at Southwestern University.

The Pirates scored first on a 9-yard run with 8:58 to go in the first quarter, and led 30-0 before the Wildcats got on the board with Simmons’ 3-pointer.

It was all SU after that, rolling to the 50-3 win. LC moves to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in ASC play. SU now stands at 2-0, 1-0.

“We just have to execute to win,” said LC Head Coach Justin Charles following the loss. “I did not prepare my guys well enough for this game.”

The Wildcats did manage 330 yards of offense on 67 plays. Freshman Sal Palermo, who relieved starter Landon Lalonde early in the first half, and again early in the second half, finished the night 14-26 for 193 yards. Lalonde had 66 yards on 4-12 passing.

Senior running back Aaron Woods managed 50 yards on the ground on 16 carries, with LC gaining 71 yards on the night.

Micah Dunn and Zion Williams each had 5 receptions on the night, going for 65 and 59 yards respectively. Jarred Simpson and Lucas Cormier each had 3. Simpson had 88 yards receiving against the Pirates, Cormier 23.

The option attack of SU did its damage on the ground against the Wildcats, with 305 yards on 58 carries. The Pirates were 7-11 through the air for 179 yards.

Senior Jacob Joffrion led the LC defense with 7 solo tackles and 4 assists.

Charles now will focus on getting his young men ready for their first home game of the season. LC faces ASC member Hardin-Simmons at Wildcat Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.