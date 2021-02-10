Wildcats Drop Midweek Contest at Centenary

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana College baseball team struggled to get the bats going and miscues in the field exacerbated a rough evening for the Wildcats who dropped a 6-1 decision to the Centenary Gents Tuesday afternoon at Shehee Stadium.

Trailing 2-0 in the seventh inning, the Wildcats tried to rally with their best offensive inning of the game. Keelyn Johnson watched ball four sail by to lead off the inning with a free pass to first base. Dane Pedersen followed that up with a base hit to right to give LC runners on first and second with no outs. Now with one away, Ty Morgan drew his own walk to load the bases, setting up Clint Stephens. Stephens used his speed to beat out a ground ball to shortstop, which allowed Johnson to score and cut the deficit to 2-1.

But the rally ended suddenly as a double play ended the inning with the one run in. In the bottom of the frame, the Gents put in four runs, two of which were unearned, for the game’s final margin. LC would get a pair of base runners on in the top of the ninth but could not push them across to tighten the game.

Dane Pedersen led the offense by going two of four at the plate. Clint Stephens went one for three with a RBI and was hit by a pitch. Ty Morgan and Brodie Falgoust each also had a base hit in the contest.

On a night where the longest outing by a single Wildcat pitcher was just two innings, Brooks Southall (0-1) picked up the decision as he worked just the third inning and gave up one hit and two runs, one earned, walked two and struck out one. Andrew Robinson started and had the longest outing of the night as he threw the first two innings and allowed three hits, no runs, struck out one and didn’t walk any batters. LC used six total pitchers in the contest.

The Wildcats (3-2) now have a week off before hosting a midweek game next Tuesday night against Loyola University New Orleans. First pitch of next Tuesday’s game against the Wolf Pack (5-3) is set for 3:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.