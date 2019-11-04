Wildcats drop homegame 82-0 to No. 1 UMHB

Seven turnovers were too much to overcome as the Wildcats lose 82-0 to top-ranked UMHB Saturday.

Louisiana College gave up 2 fumbles and 5 interceptions against the undefeated Crusaders, several of those turnovers being potential scoring drive killers.

“It was a snowball effect,” LC coach Justin Charles said. “There were times when we got the ball in our possession and we can’t make those same mistakes that we’ve been making all year. We have to know what the other team is doing and overcome all of that stuff.”

“My guys didn’t quit,” Charles added. “There were peaks and valleys throughout the game, but my guys battled. They wanted to fight, they wanted to score, and we wanted to stop UMHB. If you saw a team that quit, I think the score could have gotten more out of hand.”

LC was only able to muster 151 yards of total offense on the day, compared to 502 for the Crusaders. Freshman starting quarterback Sal Palermo was just 7-17 with 2 picks for 55 yards. Sophomore Landon Lalonde had minus 7 yards rushing and was 0-4 passing with 3 interceptions. Freshman James Powell entered the game to try and spark the LC offense, ended with 32 net yards rushing and was was 2-8 for 40 yards passing.

UMHB had 228 yards through the air, to go along with 274 net yards rushing.

LC returns to action on the road next week, traveling to Abilene, TX to face McMurry with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Live action will be carried on 104.3 FM The Bridge.