Wildcats’ David Earns Hitter of the Week Honor

DALLAS. Texas – Following a weekend where he made powerful contact, Louisiana College Sr. C Hunter David earned his first conference honor as he was named the American Southwest Conference’s Hitter of the Week, the ASC announced on Tuesday.

David, a senior from Zachary, La. and transfer from Southern University, made his presence known in his first weekend as a Wildcat, going four-of-seven at the plate with a pair of home runs and five RBI during LC’s 2-1 series win over Alma College, and amassed an astounding 1.429 slugging percentage. And when he wasn’t smashing the baseball against the Scots, he was finding other ways to get on, namely being hit by pitch five times during the series while also drawing a pair of walks, one of which was intentional, and his teammates made that hurt as David ended up coming home and scoring six times in the three games.

The award is David’s first as a Wildcat from the ASC.

Weather has played a role in the scheduled split series against Centenary, making David and the rest of the Wildcats (2-1) wait a day for their next chance to play. Friday’s scheduled home game has been postponed to March 9th due to rains expected over the next few days. But Saturday’s road doubleheader against the Gents (3-0) will be played, but with start time pushed up a few hours. First pitch for Saturday’s doubleheader will now come at 11:30 A.M. at Shehee Stadium.