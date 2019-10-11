Wildcats back on the road in ASC action Saturday

Louisiana College football takes to the road again this week with an American Southwest Conference tilt at Texas Lutheran in Seguin, Texas Saturday.

The Wildcats picked up a big ASC win last weekend, defeating Howard Payne 27-21 on the road. LC is now 2-3 on the year, with a 2-2 conference record. The Bulldogs are 3-1, 3-0.

TLU is coming off a huge road win last week at No. 6 Hardin-Simmons, 38-27. The Bulldogs’ win included 4 interceptions and 5 total turnovers of the Cowboys. TLU had 96 yards passing and 156 yards on the ground.

“They play very sound defense,” said Head Coach Justin Charles . “They’re not going to do a whole bunch of different things, but they’re going to be where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there.”

In LC’s win at HPU, freshman quarterback Sal Palermo went the distance, throwing for 256 yards and 3 TDs without an interception. Palermo added 36 net yards on the ground as well.

LC is averaging just 13.8 ppg over its 5 games, while TLU averages 29.8. The Bulldogs average 367 yards of offense per contest, with 233.8 of those on the ground. Wildcats offensive numbers so far show 326 yards per game, with 249 of those through the air and just 77 yards on the ground per outing.

“We have to be able to run the football,” Charles said. “The ability to run the ball is always huge in a game. I don’t care if you have an air raid offense, you have to be able to run the ball at least 15 times.”

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. The game will be carried live on 104.3 FM, The Bridge.