Wildcats Add Ross Rix to Men’s Basketball Staff

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College men’s basketball program announced the hiring of NCAA Division I coaching veteran Ross Rix to the coaching staff on Thursday.

“Any head coach worth their mettle will tell you they’re only as good as the people they hire, and by announcing the hire of Ross Rix today, I became a better head coach today,” said Louisiana College head men’s basketball coach Reni Mason. “I will tell you that Ross is a star in this business.”

Over the last two seasons, Ross has served as a graduate assistant on the men’s basketball coaching staff at Western Kentucky University, where he completed his master’s degree in science of recreation and sport administration. He played a key role in recruiting for the Hilltoppers while mentoring the student-athletes and made sure they stayed current in their academics. He also aided with practice plans and developed scouting reports.

Before deciding to go for his master’s Rix was already a seasoned coach on the Louisiana high school scene. He started his high school coaching career in August of 2009 as an assistant coach on both the basketball and volleyball teams at Northwest High in Opelousas. After just one season as an assistant, he earned the head basketball job at Catholic High in New Iberia where he accrued a 35-21 record in two seasons. From there, it was on to Jennings for one season, leading the Bulldogs to a 17-14 record. He rounded out his high school coaching stint at Northside High in Lafayette where he spent four seasons, leading the Vikings to a spot in the state quarterfinals in 2018.

“I want to thank Coach Mason for this incredible opportunity to join his staff and welcome me into his program,” said Rix. “I am humbled and honored to be joining the Louisiana College family and am overly excited about helping lead the men’s basketball program to championships.”

Mason continued, “As we transition to the NAIA, Coach Rix will add great value in the areas of skill development, recruiting, and AAU relationships across the state and nationally.”

Rix started his coaching career as a student assistant on the staff at the University of Louisiana – Lafayette while receiving his bachelor’s degree. He replaces Michael Prather, who resigned earlier this summer to become the head coach at Millsaps College.