Wiggins Challenges Vote Count in Police Jury District B Race After Losing to Bishop by Three Votes

Few races on election night were closer than the one for Rapides Police Jury District B with only three votes separating the two contestants. Randy Wiggins who came up short, wants a re-count.

As ABC 31 News reporter Joel Massey explains, his supporters say they’ll back him all the way.

Voters were almost completely divided in the police jury District B race. When all the votes were cast the incumbent Joe Bishop led Randy Wiggins by only three votes.”

Pineville resident Randy Patterson has been going to Rapides Parish police jury meetings for eight years and he says it’s time for a change.

“It was a good race you know hard fought race I was just out there supporting Randy Wiggins because I was wanting some new ideas on the board.”

Wiggins says it’s not over yet because he has asked for a recount.

Patterson says the close call is a tough one to swallow.

“You would rather have lost by two or three hundred votes than three because you’ll always ask yourself what could you have done you know could we have made one more visit could we have made one more phone call.”

Wiggins, who is a former state legislator, says he got into the race because he sees the need for change too.

“Actually I’ve had a lot of fun with this campaign I enjoy campaigning I’ve had a lot of folks, got to see what they’re concerned about. And then when election night came and it came out this close it was like wow, three votes… That’s hardly a mandate on the incumbent and we feel like we owe it to the folks that supported us worked hard for our campaign our campaign team to look and see what’s out there.”

Wiggins said the likely place that discrepancies would be found are in the mail in ballots. If 4 votes are found to be suspicious Joe Bishop would have the chance to challenge. Then the case may end up in the courts.

Bishop has been in office for 16 years, and Wiggins says that whenever you have someone in that long they begin to lose focus on the fact that they were sent there to serve the public.

“When I would knock on a door, and I knocked on a lot of doors and would ask them, ‘Do you know who your police juror is?’ They would say no. They would not even know what the police jury does and that’s just not a good situation to be in.”

With only 35 percent of Louisiana voters going to the polls this year Patterson says that shows that some feel their vote doesn’t count and nothing will ever change. But he says the closeness of this race goes to show just how every vote counts and that voters should be informed.

“When we go in that booth and fill out that ballot nobody tells us what to do. That’s the one of the last rights that we have that nobody can influence.”

We reached out to Joe Bishop for comment about this story but he said he is waiting to respond publicly until the vote has been certified by the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters’ office.