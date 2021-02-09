Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Who is next in line to get the Covid 19 vaccine ?

COVID VACCINATONS FOR CENTRAL LOUISIANA THROUGH THE OFFICE OF PUBLIC HEALTH

We will be giving weekly COVID shots to eligible individuals (70 and above and direct healthcare workers) through the Office of Public Health.

Please go on the covidvaccine.la.gov and find your parish.  Click on the link (or call the health unit in some cases).

You will be directed to a link which provided the date and location and you will need to pick a time.   Enrollment is electronic, but  you can always call the health unit for assistance.

If you enroll electronically, you will receive an email confirmation (and you need to come at the time you signed up for).

Drive thru events at:

Catahoula Parish Health Unit (at the National Guard Armory)

Grant Parish Health Unit (at the Grant Parish Civic Center)

Rapides Parish Health Unit (at the Rapides Parish Coliseum) (Doses provided CHRISTUS-Cabrini and Rapides Regional Medical Center)

Winn Parish Health Unit (at the First Assembly of God Church)

Vaccination at the Health Unit:

Avoyelles Parish Health Unit  (Call for appointments, number on the covidvaccine.la.gov website)

Vernon Parish Health Unit (Call for appointments, number on the covidvaccine.la.gov website)

Concordia Parish Health Unit (Call for appointments, number on the covidvaccine.la.gov website)

