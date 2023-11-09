Thursday, November 9, 2023
Wheel of Fortune Live at the Mahalia Jackson Theater of Performing Arts in New Orleans

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game® to New Orleans! The all-new live stage show with Mark L. Walberg is the one-and-only way you can have the chance to spin the wheel outside of Sony Pictures Studios. At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage with the chance to solve puzzles and win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

 

