Whataburger breaking ground in Pineville

The popular Whataburger chain restaurant is breaking ground tomorrow in Pineville out by the Wal-Mart Supercenter off 165.

Whataburger history:

By the company’s seventh decade, Whataburger had grown from a single burger stand in Corpus Christi to a 800-restaurant chain that spanned every state from Arizona to Florida. The All-Time Favorites menu, featuring four of the most loved specialty sandwiches from over the years, made its debut and was greeted enthusiastically by Whataburger fans.

“Despite all of these changes, we’re still sticking to what got us here. Serving it hot and fresh, 24/7. Treating our customers right. Being proud of everything we do. And never forgetting where we started. Whataburger is more than a burger chain. It is a place that feels like home to 43,000 employees, called Family Members, and millions of customers. It’s a brand built on pride, care and love. It’s a place people count on in their communities.”