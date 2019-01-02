What Vegetables Do You Plant in January?

The folks at “The Good Food Project” recommend the following:
January
- Beets
- Broccoli (Plants, seeds)
- Cabbage (Plants)
- Carrots
- Cauliflower (Plants)
- Celery (Seed)
- Chinese Cabbage
- Collards
- Irish potatoes (Seed potatoes)
- Kale (Seed)
- Garden peas (Seed)
- Green Onion (Sets)
- Kohlrabi (Seed)
- Lettuce (Seed)
- Mustard Greens (Seed)
- Onion (Sets)
- Radish (Seed)
- Rutabaga (Seed)
- Shallots (Sets)
- Spinach (Seed)
- Swiss Chard (Seed)
- Thyme (Plants)
- Turnip Greens (Seed)
- Start seeds of eggplants, peppers, tomatoes, in seed trays inside, under lights