What Vegetables Do You Plant in January?

The folks at “The Good Food Project” recommend the following:

 

January
  • Beets
  • Broccoli (Plants, seeds)
  • Cabbage (Plants)
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower (Plants)
  • Celery (Seed)
  • Chinese Cabbage
  • Collards
  • Irish potatoes (Seed potatoes)
  • Kale (Seed)
  • Garden peas (Seed)
  • Green Onion (Sets)
  • Kohlrabi (Seed)
  • Lettuce (Seed)
  • Mustard Greens (Seed)
  • Onion (Sets)
  • Radish (Seed)
  • Rutabaga (Seed)
  • Shallots (Sets)
  • Spinach (Seed)
  • Swiss Chard (Seed)
  • Thyme (Plants)
  • Turnip Greens (Seed)
  • Start seeds of eggplants, peppers, tomatoes, in seed trays inside, under lights

