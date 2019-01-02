What Vegetables Do You Plant in January?

The folks at “The Good Food Project” recommend the following:

January Beets

Broccoli (Plants, seeds)

Cabbage (Plants)

Carrots

Cauliflower (Plants)

Celery (Seed)

Chinese Cabbage

Collards

Irish potatoes (Seed potatoes)

Kale (Seed)

Garden peas (Seed)

Green Onion (Sets)

Kohlrabi (Seed)

Lettuce (Seed)

Mustard Greens (Seed)

Onion (Sets)

Radish (Seed)

Rutabaga (Seed)

Shallots (Sets)

Spinach (Seed)

Swiss Chard (Seed)

Thyme (Plants)

Turnip Greens (Seed)

Start seeds of eggplants, peppers, tomatoes, in seed trays inside, under lights