What Labor Day Means to Local Coffee Shop Business

Labor Day celebrates the social and economic achievements of American workers.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, labor activists in the 19th century pushed for this federal holiday to recognize the contributions workers made to America.

What does Labor Day mean to businesses today?

Hidden Grounds Coffee Manager Nathan Carlock says, “Labor Day to me is a day that I can finally give back to the people that all year have been serving me.”

Labor Day is a federal holiday for most workers, but businesses are still open. Hidden Grounds is still open to serve delicious coffee.

Nathan Carlock says he has a heart to serve the community every day.

“It doesn’t matter being open or closed because it gives other people who doesn’t get days off or work all the time, give them a chance to rest.”

Kristen Deville says she is grateful to have coffee to get her through the day.

“Today for Labor Day, I’m grabbing a cappuccino at hidden grounds and then I’m going to spend the rest of the day studying for my exams.”

To workers at Hidden Grounds, Labor Day is another opportunity to give back to the community.

