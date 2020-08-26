What disaster relief may look like this hurricane season and how you should prepare.
The American Red Cross gives hurricane preparedness recommendations.
The Red Cross is preparing for the upcoming storms.
“We have been readying our volunteer workforce. We’ve been staging supplies, putting shelter kits together and purchasing snacks in the event that we do need to open up any kind of congregate shelter.” , says Regional Director of Communications and Marketing , Stephanie Wagner.
Three things to keep in mind when preparing for a storm.
- Build A Kit
- Make A Plan
- Stay Informed