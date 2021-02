Periods of rain and thunderstorms will be in the forecast through early next week. The heaviest rain will remain in Northern Louisiana along the I-20 Corridor. Locally heavy rain could also impact Central Lousiana at times especially during heavy thunderstorms. As far as temperatures, highs will remain in the 70s with overnight lows around 60 degrees through this weekend. It might be wise to have your umbrella handy over the next couple of days!