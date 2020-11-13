Week 7 High School Football schedule
Below is the Week 7 schedule for high school football.
*Denotes home team. All games played at 7:00pm.
Subject to change**
Thursday, November 12th
Bolton @ Peabody*
Thursday, November 13th
Pineville @ Live Oak*
Logansport @ Rosepine*
Northwood (Shreveport) @ Leesville*
DeRidder @ Tioga*
Caldwell Parish @ Buckeye*
Jena @ Marksville*
Red River @ Avoyelles*
Bunkie @ Lakeview*
Many @ Loyola*
Kinder @ Pickering*
St. Mary’s @ Montgomery*
COVID-19 Cancelations
ASH Trojans (Ouachita)
Northwood Gators (Block)
Holy Savior Menard Eagles (Winnfield)
Grant (General Trass)
Ferriday