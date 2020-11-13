Friday, November 13, 2020
Week 7 High School Football schedule

Below is the Week 7 schedule for high school football.

*Denotes home team. All games played at 7:00pm.

Subject to change**

 

Thursday, November 12th 

Bolton @ Peabody*

 

Thursday, November 13th 

Pineville @ Live Oak*

Logansport @ Rosepine*

Northwood (Shreveport) @ Leesville*

DeRidder @ Tioga*

Caldwell Parish @ Buckeye*

Jena @ Marksville*

Red River @ Avoyelles*

Bunkie @ Lakeview*

Many @ Loyola*

Kinder @ Pickering*

St. Mary’s @ Montgomery*

 

COVID-19 Cancelations

ASH Trojans (Ouachita)

Northwood Gators (Block)

Holy Savior Menard Eagles (Winnfield)

Grant (General Trass)

Ferriday

