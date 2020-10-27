Week 5 High School Football Schedule
Below is the Week 4 schedule for high school football.
*Denotes home team. All games played at 7:00pm.
Subject to change**
Thursday, October 29th
St. Mary’s @ Northwood* — Tom O’ Kelly Field Dedication
Friday, October 30th
Pineville @ ASH*
Bolton @ North Caddo*
Jennings @ Leesville* (?)
Tioga @ Peabody*
Marksville @ Buckeye*
Jena @ Grant*
Holy Savior Menard @ Avoyelles*
Bunkie @ Winnfield*
Many @ Red River*
DeQuincy @ Pickering*
Rosepine @ Vinton*
Montgomery @ Logansport*