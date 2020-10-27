Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Sports News 

Week 5 High School Football Schedule

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Below is the Week 4 schedule for high school football.

*Denotes home team. All games played at 7:00pm.

Subject to change**

 

Thursday, October 29th 

St. Mary’s @ Northwood* — Tom O’ Kelly Field Dedication

 

Friday, October 30th 

Pineville @ ASH*

Bolton @ North Caddo*

Jennings @ Leesville* (?)

Tioga @ Peabody*

Marksville @ Buckeye*

Jena @ Grant*

Holy Savior Menard @ Avoyelles*

Bunkie @ Winnfield*

Many @ Red River*

DeQuincy @ Pickering*

Rosepine @ Vinton*

Montgomery @ Logansport*

 

