Week 1 Football Schedules

Friday, October 2, 2020
Below is the Week 1 football schedule for local teams in the area.

*Denotes home team

 

5A

ASH v. Parkway

Pineville v. Marksville*

 

4A

Bolton* (54) v. Northwood-Lena (8) (10/01)

Leesville v. Neville*

Tioga* (43) v. Buckeye (0) (10/01)

 

3A

Grant* v. Block

Jena* v. Ouachita Christian

Marksville* v. Pineville

Avoyelles v. Winnfield*

Bunkie* v. Mamou

 

2A

Holy Savior Menard* v. Homer

Many v. Red River*

Pickering* v. Merryville

 

1A

Block v. Grant*

Montgomery v. Lakeview*

Northwood v. Bolton* (10/01)

 

