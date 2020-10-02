Week 1 Football Schedules
Below is the Week 1 football schedule for local teams in the area.
*Denotes home team
5A
ASH v. Parkway
Pineville v. Marksville*
4A
Bolton* (54) v. Northwood-Lena (8) (10/01)
Leesville v. Neville*
Tioga* (43) v. Buckeye (0) (10/01)
3A
Grant* v. Block
Jena* v. Ouachita Christian
Marksville* v. Pineville
Avoyelles v. Winnfield*
Bunkie* v. Mamou
2A
Holy Savior Menard* v. Homer
Many v. Red River*
Pickering* v. Merryville
1A
Block v. Grant*
Montgomery v. Lakeview*
Northwood v. Bolton* (10/01)