Wednesday & Thursday Weather Alert Days

Looking like a stormy end to 2020 and with the way this year has been, there is no surprise here. A potent upper-level system combined with deep Gulf moisture, and a surface low, bring widespread showers beginning Wednesday, with an increased potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall on Thursday. The main hazards are damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The timing is late Thursday morning ending early evening. Areas affected the entire viewing. Rainfall amounts 1 to 3 inches areawide; isolated amounts include up to 4 or more inches.