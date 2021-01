Colder temperatures are returning to Central Louisiana after a warm start to the week. Highs will range from the low to mid-60s this afternoon. A weak disturbance to the north will spark cloud cover this morning, but no rain is expected. The chill will begin to set in during the overnight hours. Lows will range from 34-38 degrees with the coldest temperatures in the northern part of the area. Temperatures will gradually warm as we head into the weekend.