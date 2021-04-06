Weather Aware Wednesday

Our next threat of severe weather will arrive tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will develop early tomorrow afternoon across Arkansas and Northern Louisiana. The storms will merge into a squall line which will push through Central Louisiana between 12-10 PM. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Damaging winds will pose the highest threat tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Central Louisiana including Alexandria under a slight (level 2/5) severe risk for Wednesday. Remain WEATHER AWARE tomorrow and have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts!