Weather Alert Friday

A dynamic storm system will bring several rounds of severe weather to all of Louisiana this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central Lousiana under an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather. A higher risk has been issued for Northeastern Louisiana. All modes of severe weather will be likely this afternoon into the overnight hours. Damaging wind gusts of 70-80 mph and hail up to the size of baseballs will be the primary threats. Conditions will also be favorable for a few spin-up tornadoes. The severe threat will end early Saturday morning around 6 AM.

It is going to be important to have a severe weather plan ready for action as the storms fire up later today!

