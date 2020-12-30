Weather Alert Day Thursday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible, along with a few rumbles of thunder. The severe threat will ramp up tomorrow as a low-pressure system approaches from the west. Deep Gulf moisture and low-level wind shear will create a favorable environment for severe storms. There is also the possibility of a few tornadoes tomorrow afternoon. The highest tornado probability will be along the I-10 corridor. The best timeframe for severe weather will be between 12-11 PM.

Go ahead and have your severe weather plan in place for tomorrow! If you live in a mobile home, I suggest finding a sturdy structure to stay in until the threat passes. Also, have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts! Stay posted for later updates.