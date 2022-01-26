Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Latest:
Boil Advisories Community News 

Water Off in Wardville

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
The main water line at 501 Ray Street, which serves the greater Wardville area, is being repaired at this hour. Approximately 800 homes will be out of water service and will be under a boil advisory once water is restored. Water service should be restored by the end of the day. A typical boil advisory is less than 48 hours.
Roads affected include Walnut, Dupree, Radio, Clark, Bayou Maria, Desoto, Lambert, Cedar Lane, Orchard Loop, Pryor, Wadley, Barron, Prince, Hickory, Bragg, Armstrong, Hillsdale, Johnson, Crepe Myrtle, Ward, Emma, Sexton, Westbrook, Elm, Arkansas, Iles and Ruth streets. Please call the Water Department at 449-5688 if you have any questions

You May Also Like

Sandstone Multi-Use Trail Opens

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Boggy Bayou Boat Launch at Spring Bayou WMA to Close Temporarily for Ramp Improvements

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Cane River Green Market Fall Season Starts October 12

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *