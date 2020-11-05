Watching the Tropics

Earlier in the week, Eta made landfall as a category 4 hurricane along the Nicaraguan coastline. Eta has weakened to a tropical depression as the storm continues its trek across Central America. Flash flooding will continue to be a concern for several Central American countries over the next couple of days.

If Eta can hold together, it could remerge into the Caribbean by Friday afternoon. Conditions will be favorable for some strengthening. The forecast track takes Eta into Cuba by the end of the weekend. By early next week, Florida could be dealing with Eta.

There are too many uncertainties to determine if there will be impacts on the northern Gulf coast at this time. We will have a better idea of what to expect once Eta is back over open waters. Continue to check back for updates!