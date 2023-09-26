“Warrior of God” martial arts tournament held for first time in Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La – Martial Arts are more than just self-defense. ‘Warrior of God’ is a Central Louisiana martial arts club that puts emphases on taking the arts further than self- defense and discipline.

“We get to learn about God when we do it,” said Yvie Nix.

‘Warrior of God’ martial arts takes the core principles of martial arts and ties them into the Christian Worldview.

“Everything that we do is for the glory of God,” said Greg Richie. “Without Him, it’s just hard to do anything in life. He gives us the opportunity to learn the art. So now we get to do our ministry and give back to the community and teach the art.”

Sensei Greg Richey taught martial arts for years, but he didn’t find true passion in the art until he started viewing it as a mission field rather than a job. He now offers free classes because of his desire to reflect the characteristics of Christ.

“We teach the love of Jesus through the martial arts,” said Richie.

The environment that the mixture of gospel centric and martial arts teaching makes, makes learning as a family more enjoyable for the Nix family.

“I just love it,” said Bo Nix. “It teaches us a lot of discipline. And the thing about it also, there’s such a camaraderie in martial arts as a community. As a Christian, we always strive to be humble. You always want to be a servant to your fellow man, and martial arts is part of that. You have to be home. We have to stay a learner.”

What pulls it all together, is the aspect of fellowship.

“I just like being with my family,” said Grahm Nix.