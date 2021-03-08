Warmer Temperatures

The quiet dry pattern continues. Currently, temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s with light easterly winds by sunrise. Monday’s winds will be easterly during the morning becoming southeast during the afternoon and dewpoints will rise as a result. Dewpoints by sunset will be into the 40w with a slow climb overnight Monday into Tuesday. Morning lows on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 50 towards the coast and upper 40s well inland. Afternoon temperatures through the rest of the week will be into the 70s.