Warmer Temperatures Coming

After a couple of cold days across Central Louisiana, a warm-up is on the way. Temperatures will return to the 60s tomorrow afternoon, and we may even reach the 70s by Sunday. It is going to be a dry weekend accompanied by plentiful sunshine.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper-60s for the first half of next week. The cloud cover will return, and our next round of rain will impact the region by the middle of the week. Wednesday looks to be our best shot of rain as another cold front tracks into our area. A few severe storms will be possible, but it is too early for any specifics. Continue to check back for future updates!