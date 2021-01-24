Warmer Temperatures Bring Thundershowers
We have a stationary front just south of the Louisiana coast. Warmer temperatures and dewpoints with areas of patchy to dense fog and located just south of the front. North of the front, northeast winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. Temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This evening the frontal system will lift northward as temperatures remain steady before daybreak. the next significant chance of precipitation will come Monday as another low move east.