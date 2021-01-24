Sunday, January 24, 2021
Warm Temperatures Bring Thunderstorms

Karen Williams 0 Comments

Showers continue to increase just north of the region. Our temperatures have risen into the mid-70s across southern Louisiana but still in the mid-60s across central Louisiana. The next significant chance of precipitation comes on Monday as shortwave and a large surface low over the midwest moves eastward, bringing increased moisture and lift and the cold front back across the area. The front will likely stall offshore, move back northward by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Suddenlink has made an anti-consumer decision to drop CMG stations, including ABC31, KLAX. Call (844) 874-7558 and demand that Suddenlink keep KLAX-TV