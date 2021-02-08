Warm Start to the Week

Warm temperatures are going to be around for the first half of your week. Highs will top out in the mid-60s today with highs reaching the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will return late Wednesday and persist through Thursday night. After the rain exits late Thursday we will be dealing with much colder temperatures heading into the weekend. Daytime highs will return to the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. This could be our coldest stretch of weather that we have experienced all winter! Stay monitored for updates because this is an evolving forecast.

Have a great Monday!