Warhorses hold high expectations; Indians return to action after much-needed break

The #29 Peabody Warhorses have a big task on their hands going into Friday’s game against #4 Neville.

But, they have high expectations.

Before their 2019 campaign, they went 1-9 the season before beginning their culture shift within the program.

Since then, they’ve now gone to post-season back to back which now not a celebration, but an expectation.

With COVID delaying their season-debut, they finish this season at .500 (3-3).

“It’s just about doing the best that we can do, improving on some phases of the game, some aspects that we need to improve up on. Neville is awesome, a really good football team. They’re fast, they’re athletic, they play really good defense and they’re good on special teams. You don’t see any weak spots.”

Hall says simply that pulling the upset “would mean a lot for our program.”

The Tioga Indians clocked back into work after taking it easy last week.

The 4A District Champs are hosting the Rayne Wolves and head coach, Kevin Cook credits their talent.

He mentioned they have two good backs, and they expect a bigger defensive line group against their offense. He notices their box defense is very similar to DeRidder’s, whom they beat in their final regular season game.

Cook says that what the Wolves should expect to see from them is an explosive and healthy team ready to play.

“I’m hoping they get a rested team and a team that’s hungry to play. Another good thing about having a bye week is that your kids do get that rest but do get to watch everybody else play on Friday. So hopefully it puts fire back into them to want to be on the field and so we’ll come out with the right energy, both physically and emotionally.”