Warhorses back with a chip on their shoulder

The Warhorses are back and looking to be better.

The guys have had plenty of time to think about where they’re focus is for this season.

Star running back, Arthur Lavalais, says they want to take it all in district.

“I know I’m trying to win district and prove that the (last) season wasn’t a fluke and that we can prove and that we can have a repeat performance but even better.”

Head coach, Marvin Hall, says that when he’s away from his guys too long, he tends to worry about them.

But to combat that, they kept in contact through phone, social media and the Hudl website.

“It’s a blessing to be out here. Glad to see all of our kids. You worry about them when you don’t see them all the time so it’s been a breath of fresh air.”

Granted back in practices, this is conditioning time for a lot of teams but also trying to peek out some of the small things.

Returning quarterback, Tyriq Miles, says that perfecting the little things is what helped change some things around from last season and they plan to keep that same formula looking ahead.

“Between the 1-9 season and the 7-4 season, we didn’t get any new people. We lost people actually, like our seniors. But it was the little things like teamwork, listen to the coaches, trusting the coaches. It was the little things that helped us that we have to work on to achieve that goal.”