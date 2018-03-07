Local Headlines Top Stories 

Wanted Women Reported for Changing Clothes Under Carport

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a strange woman changing clothes under the homeowner’s carport.

Corporal Blake Arrant and Sergeant Danny Hebert arrived and found the suspect walking down the road.

When the deputies approached the woman, she gave them a fake name. They discovered marijuana and Xanax on the woman and learned that she was wanted in Rapides Parish.

Margarette Davis, 29 years old, was arrested for 3rd offense Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana), Possession of Xanax, Resisting by Providing a False Name, and the outstanding warrants.

 

