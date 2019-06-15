Saturday, June 15, 2019
WANTED: Winnfield man accused of killing former mayor

Jojuana Phillips

Authorities are searching for a man accused of killing a former Winnfield Mayor.

39 year old Oshay Booker is wanted by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan says the shooting happened on Tuesday and the suspect is believed to have fled the area in a forest green Honda Pilot.

Oshay’s victim is former Winnfield Mayor, Ronald “Cloud” Goff, who is Oshay’s step-father.

The City Of Winnfield posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday regarding the former Mayors death.

Oshay Booker is believed to be armed and dangerous and may be headed out of state.

