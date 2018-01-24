UPDATE Wanted Prisoner is in Custody

Update Press Release – Jennifer Arnouville was located and taken into custody by A.P.S.O. deputies at 1760 Highway 451, Moreauville, LA at approximately 10:15 a.m. Arnouville is charged with “Simple Escape” and has a bond of $50,000, in addition to her previous bond of $3,000. Also arrested was Travelle Joseph Roy, B/M, DOB 8/17/1986, 6842 Clara Street, Mansura, LA) for “Accessory After the Fact to Simple Escape”; Roy’s bond is $25,000.

Original Press Release – According to Sheriff Doug Anderson, 29-year-old Jennifer Arnouville escaped from the DC #3 Women’s Prison in Cottonport, La. at about 7:15 p.m. last night. Arnouville is described as a w/f, 5’2”, 115 lbs. brown hair, brown eyes. Arnouville is a pre-trial Parish prisoner awaiting trial on drug and other misdemeanor charges.

A Warrant of Arrest for Simple escape has been issued on Jennifer Arnouville by the 12 Judicial District Court. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jennifer Arnouville is asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s office at 318-253-4000 or your local Police Dept.