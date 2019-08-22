Thursday, August 22, 2019
Wanted Marksville man found hiding in a field

Jojuana Phillips

The Marksville suspect wanted for domestic abuse battery and sexual battery has been located.

38 year old Carl Ducote Jr. has been taken into custody with the assistance of Louisiana Probation And Parole.

Ducote was found hiding in a field off Dupuy street in Marksville after officers received a tip.

He was wanted by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office for once count of domestic abuse battery by serious bodily injury and one count of sexual battery for an incident that occurred in July.

