WANTED Landan Wyatt

NPD arrests two subjects for vehicle theft and burglary, a third subject is wanted

On June 20, 2017 the Natchitoches Police Department received report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Arthur Street. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with the complainant who advised that someone forced entry into a shop next to the residence and took a 2002 Dodge Dakota, 2 dirt bikes and shop tools.

Following an investigation Natchitoches Police Department Investigators arrested James Law, 31 and Broderick Sykes, 33. Both were charged with simple burglary and theft and placed in The Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a third suspect involved in this case, Landan Wyatt, 23 year old white male. Wyatt is wanted for simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on Landan Wyatt’s whereabouts please contact Detective Armstrong at (318) 357-3810 or NPD at (318)352-8101.