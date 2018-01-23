Local Headlines Top Stories 

WANTED in Connection with Second-Degree Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment
Patrick Barbin, 36 y/o, Mansura, LA

Press Release – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of the above individuals who are wanted in connection with an attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping that occurred in the Hessmer area Monday, January 15th, 2018.

The subjects were last seen in the Hessmer area and may be traveling in a white 2002 Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate. All three subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

 

Sherwin Jacobs, 30 y/o, Marksville, LA
Jessie Jacobs, 28 y/o, Marksville, LA

 

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-619-3980 or 318-253-4081.

 

 

