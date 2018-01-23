WANTED in Connection with Second-Degree Murder

Press Release – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of the above individuals who are wanted in connection with an attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping that occurred in the Hessmer area Monday, January 15th, 2018.

The subjects were last seen in the Hessmer area and may be traveling in a white 2002 Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate. All three subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-619-3980 or 318-253-4081.