WANTED: Homicide Suspect

Alexandria police are seeking a suspect in the homicide that happened on August 22nd. The identity of the man killed has not yet been released.

The suspect is 27-year-old Ahmond Mason. Police say a vehicle had been traveling on Hynson Street when somebody shot at it. The driver ran off the road, and left the scene. However, a short time later the vehicle was located on Essie Street, and a man was found on the ground nearby. The vehicle was reportedly shot up with broken windows, and there was blood in the car.