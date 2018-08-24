WANTED: Homicide Suspect
Alexandria police are seeking a suspect in the homicide that happened on August 22nd. The identity of the man killed has not yet been released.
The suspect is 27-year-old Ahmond Mason. Police say a vehicle had been traveling on Hynson Street when somebody shot at it. The driver ran off the road, and left the scene. However, a short time later the vehicle was located on Essie Street, and a man was found on the ground nearby. The vehicle was reportedly shot up with broken windows, and there was blood in the car.
Mason is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.
If you see Mason, or have knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Office at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.
ABC31 News