Wanted for Attempted Murder

(2/8/2019, 1115 hrs) APD is asking for assistance locating a wanted subject, 19-year-old Leandra McNeal. McNeal is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at 6th Street and John Thomas Street in the night of February 5. McNeal is known to hang out on this corner and in the nearby area.

McNeal should be considered armed and dangerous; if you see him, do not approach. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Leandra McNeal, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.

