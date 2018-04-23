Wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder, kidnapping, and Home Invasion

Press Release – At approximately 4:30 am this morning, deputies responded to 10000 block of LA Highway 28 West, Boyce in reference to a subject reporting being shot and a female being kidnapped.

Initial reports indicate the suspect, identified as Albert Mickulas, 29 of Boyce, allegedly broke into the residence, shot the home owner and kidnapped the female that was with the victim.

The suspect forced the victim into her vehicle and fled the area.

The victim was transported and treated at a local hospital for superficial injuries. He has sense been released from the hospital.

Sheriffs Detectives responded to the scene and have been conducting their investigation throughout the day. Earlier this evening, the female victim was located and is ok.

Micklus abandoned the female kidnap victims vehicle near LA Highway 121 and Valentine Lake Road. Micklus is described as a white male, 5’5 tall, 174 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Just do it” Nike logo and blue jeans.

Deputies have been searching for Micklus in the woods off of LA Highway 121 and do consider him armed and dangerous.

Detectives have obtained warrants for Micklus’s arrest for home invasion, attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated kidnapping, domestic abuse battery and 2nd degree battery.

If anyone has information on Micklus’s location, they are asked to call the Rapides Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or your local law enforcement agency.