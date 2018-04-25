WANTED Escapee from Rapides Parish Detention Center

Press Release – At approximately 1:15 pm, deputies assigned to Corrections Security at Rapides Parish Detention Center 3 report an inmate jumped the fence and escaped on foot in the direction of the Woodwind/Grundy Cooper Subdivision.

The inmate is Kevin Mark Warden of Covington, LA. Warden is 5’8” tall and weighs 174 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Warden is serving time for aggravated burglary, car jacking, armed robbery and aggravated kidnaping. At this time, deputies are considering Warden DANGEROUS.

Deputies, along with Corrections Security and canine units are in the area conducting a search of the area.. If anyone has seen Warden on noticed any suspicious activity in the Grundy Cooper area, they are asked to call 911 or RPSO at 318-473-6700..

Kevin Mark Warden, White Male, 34 years of age, 5’8” tall , 174 pounds, last seen wearing a blue prison jumpsuit.