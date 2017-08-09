WANTED – Escaped Inmate from St Francis Cabrini Hospital

Press Release – Deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped custody while being treated at St. Francis Cabrini hospital.



According to initial reports, at approximately 2:08 pm, Jamie Lamon Bates, black male, 31 years of age, 5’10” tall 132 pounds, slender build, tattoo of LTG on right arm, walked away from an examination room as the deputy was in the bathroom. Bates was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks.

Bates was currently in jail on a failure to pay fine and a contempt of court charge. He has had convictions in the past for simple battery, domestic abuse battery and narcotics violations. Bates also has pending charges for burglary, theft of a vehicle, and flight from an officer.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jamie Lamon Bates, please call the Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office at 318-473-6700 or your local law-enforcement agency.

Capt. Tommy Carnline

Public Information Officer

Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office