WANTED – Armed and Dangerous

WANTED – DEVON ANDREW THOMAS, 23, 5’10”, 168 pounds, multiple tattoos

Press Release – Through their continued investigation, detectives have been able to identify and arrest one of the suspects in Sunday nights attempted armed robbery. The suspect is a sixteen year old male. So far, this suspect has been charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, criminal conspiracy, attempted 1st degree murder, and warrants for contempt of court on an aggravated burglary charge and battery on a correctional officer. The juvenile was taken into custody earlier today and has been placed on lockdown at the Renaissance Home for Youth. Detectives have been working with the Rapides District Attorneys Office in taking steps to charge this juvenile as an adult. Detectives say more arrests related to this juvenile are possible.



Detectives have also obtained warrants on the suspect who is currently still being treated in the hospital. This suspect, who is listed in stable condition, will be arrested on discharge from the hospital. His name will be released at the time of his arrest along with his charges.

Currently, detectives have also obtained arrest warrants for and are attempting to locate the other suspect, identified as Devon Andrew Thomas. Thomas is a black male, 23 years of age, he is 5’10” tall and weighs 168 pounds. Thomas has multiple tattoos including on his forehead and neck. Detectives say Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.