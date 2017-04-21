Wanted by Natchitoches PD

The following individual is wanted by the Natchitoches Police Department

The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating Randy Jerome Bradley Jr. (DOB 8/03/1993). Bradley is wanted for illegal carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.

On April 13, 2017 an NPD Officer made contact with Randy Jerome Bradley on South Drive. During the encounter Bradley pulled a handgun out of his pocket. The officer was able to knock the gun out of his hand as Bradley fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information on Randy Bradley’s whereabouts please contact Det. Beard at (318) 238-3914 or NPD at (318) 352-8101