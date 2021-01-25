Monday, January 25, 2021
Walmart to Temporarily Close Store in Leesville

Walmart in Leesville released an official statement this morning concerning the temporary closing of their Leesville store to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through tomorrow Jan. 26, providing our associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

 “These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

 “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.” 

