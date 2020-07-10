Walmart holding Open Call for US manufactured products

Walmart announced yesterday that applications are now being accepted for Walmart’s 7th Annual Open Call for U.S.-manufactured products. Louisiana entrepreneurs have a chance to hit it big and get their products on the shelves of the nation’s largest retailer.

Interested businesses have until August 10 to apply for an opportunity to pitch their unique and innovative U.S.-manufactured products to Walmart buyers at an event on October 1. For the first time ever, the event will be held in a completely virtual format.

Walmart believes it can create more American jobs by supporting more American manufacturing. Walmart’s Open Call is one way in which the company continues to invest in this commitment.